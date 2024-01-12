$12 Million City-County Building Project Underway in Wheeling

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va.– The City-County Building in Wheeling is on its way to becoming more energy efficient, but it’s going to take 18 months, lots of dust and the temporary displacement of city and county workers to achieve that end.

Motorists passing by the building may notice the dumpsters and cranes parked alongside the building, but they can’t really see the workers out of view replacing the second floor roof. A new roof on the fifth floor is also going to be installed.

Inside, a large window in the commission chamber was removed, and its space initially boarded up. It has since been replaced with an attractive modern window, and all the windows in the building soon will be new.

Outside, there has been excavation work in the back parking lot in preparation for the placement of new electrical lines.

The work is all part of a $12 million courthouse improvement project that also will see a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system installed, and the ceilings throughout the building lowered.

The work is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025, and that’s actually sooner than was expected, explained Melissa Marco, project director for Ohio County.

