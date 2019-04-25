Latest News:
11th annual Ramps and Rail Festival set for Saturday in Elkins

By TIM MacVEAN

The Inter-Mountain

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Elkins, Kevin Tingler, left, and Rachel Varner prepare hundreds of ramp burgers throughout the day during the 2018 10th annual Ramps and Rail Festival at Elkins Town Square. The 11th annual festival is slated for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
(Inter-Mountain file photo by Tim MacVean)

ELKINS, W.Va.  — For the past decade, area residents and tourists alike have gathered in downtown Elkins to celebrate a local delicacy and sample unique ramp-infused cuisine.

This Saturday will be no different than past years, during the 11th annual Ramps and Rail Festival, running from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Elkins Town Square.

Anne Beardslee, Elkins Depot Welcome Center executive director, said this year’s event will feature 52 total vendors — the festival’s maximum — 23 of which will offer food items. Beardslee noted additional vendors had to be turned away.

