11th annual Ramps and Rail Festival set for Saturday in Elkins

By TIM MacVEAN

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — For the past decade, area residents and tourists alike have gathered in downtown Elkins to celebrate a local delicacy and sample unique ramp-infused cuisine.

This Saturday will be no different than past years, during the 11th annual Ramps and Rail Festival, running from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Elkins Town Square.

Anne Beardslee, Elkins Depot Welcome Center executive director, said this year’s event will feature 52 total vendors — the festival’s maximum — 23 of which will offer food items. Beardslee noted additional vendors had to be turned away.