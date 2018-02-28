More than 100 companies participating in Job and Resource Fair Friday in South Charleston

Six other job fairs scheduled around the state

By Jim Workman

West Virginia Press Association

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia job seekers will have an opportunity to connect with many potential employers in one location Friday.

More than 100 confirmed companies are participating Friday, March 2, at the South Charleston Regional Job and Resource Fair. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Toyota Hall at BridgeValley Community and Technical College at no cost to participants.

The Office of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is the headline presenter of the event.

“We have done about 25 of these (job fairs) across the state of West Virginia and they’ve been extremely successful,” said Manchin. “We’ve had thousands of people come through and many have gotten good jobs. Everyone knows the importance of a good job for the economy. We are happy to be able to help connect the dots.”

Manchin described the job fair as a one-stop shop.

“Some people may be fearful or being rejected, because they don’t have job skills or don’t know how to fill out a resume,” said Manchin. “But we will have people there to help you get the jobs you want.”

The job fair may be just as important to the employers, Manchin said, “There are thousands of vacancies.”

“The economy is turning around in West Virginia and the United States,” Manchin said. “It’s getting better. If we have a skilled workforce, I can attract business (to locate in West Virginia). The downturn we had in coal had a rippling effect on everything we do in West Virginia, but things have stabilized and I think people have more hope.”

Participating companies range from state and local government agencies, retail stores, unions, non-profits and higher education, among others.

Partnering with Senator Manchin’s Office for the event are WorkForce WV, BridgeValley Community and Technical College, Region III Workforce Investment Board, South Charleston Chamber of Commerce, Charleston Area Alliance, Kanawha County Commission, Marshall University, University of Charleston, West Virginia State University, Mountwest Community & Technical College and the West Virginia Press Association.

Toyota Hall at BridgeValley Community and Technical College is located at 2001 Union Carbide Drive, South Charleston.

WorkForce WV is also assisting job seekers on Thursday March 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with workshops to assist applicants with resume and job interviewing skills at its office at Plaza East in Charleston.

WorkForce WV sent voice messages promoting the event earlier this week to job seekers registered with the office.

According to Manchin’s Office, similar job fairs are also planned for Wheeling on March 13, Beckley on March 23, Bluefield on April 5, Keyser on April 13, Romney on May 1 and Martinsburg on September 26.

Manchin plans on being at the event Friday to talk to prospective employees and the vendors.

“I love to find out how they’re doing,” Manchin said. “It’s encouraging to see so many taking advantage of these opportunities in West Virginia.”