10 things to know: Thursday, June 7

The regional bureau of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Thursday, June 7, 2018. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. ANALYSIS: HUD PLAN WOULD RAISE RENTS FOR POOR BY 20 PERCENT

Housing Secretary Ben Carson says the proposal would put recipients of assistance on a path toward stability, but advocates say it would lead to increased homelessness.

2. HOUSE GOP PRESSING FOR IMMIGRATION PACT

House leaders are seeking consensus on the issue, racing the clock as they seek to defuse a Republican civil war encroaching midterm elections.

3. AS AID DRIES UP, GAZA FAMILIES PUSHED DEEPER INTO POVERTY

Millions of Palestinians in the tiny, Israeli-blockaded strip have almost no electricity, high unemployment and are ruled tightly by the Islamic militant group Hamas.

4. WHAT IS HINDERING SEARCH FOR GUATEMALA VICTIMS

Troublesome rain which could trigger mudslides and more volcanic activity are hindering rescue efforts around the Volcano of Fire.

5. HAWAII VOLCANO GIVES EXPERTS CLUES TO BOOST SCIENCE

Volcanoes reveal secrets when they’re rumbling, which means Kilauea is producing a bonanza of information.

6. TRUMP LIKELY TO FACE CHILLY RECEPTION AT G-7

Canada and West European countries are frustrated with the president’s tariff proposals and withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear agreement.

7. WHERE RIDE-HAILING PRICE CAPS WERE INSTITUTED

Hawaii lawmakers approve a measure to limit prices that Uber and Lyft can charge during peak demand — the first restriction of its kind in the U.S.

8. SAMANTHA BEE BACK ON TBS

The comedian apologizes again for using a crude epithet to describe Ivanka Trump, but expresses anger that the controversy distracted from more important issues.

9. WHO WON BIG AT CMT AWARDS

Carrie Underwood continues to make history as the most decorated act with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walks away with the night’s top prize.

10. GOLDEN STATE AT DYNASTY’S DOORSTEP

Kevin Durant scores a career playoff-high 43 points and the Warriors beat the Cavs 110-102 to move within a victory of their third championship in four years.