10 things to know: Thursday, April 25

The regional bureau of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Thursday, April 25, 2019. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. JOE BIDEN FORMALLY JOINS DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CONTEST

The former vice president’s announcement marks the unofficial end of the chaotic early phase of the 2020 presidential season.

2. PUTIN, KIM DISCUSS HOW TO BREAK N. KOREA NUCLEAR STANDOFF

Putin and Kim say they had good talks about their joint efforts to resolve a standoff over Pyongyang’s nuclear program, amid stalled negotiations with the United States.

3. WHO IS FORMING BATTLE PLAN FOR POST-MUELLER PROBES

As House Democrats ramp up their post-Mueller investigations into Trump, his strategy for responding is simple: Resist on every legal front.

4. FLEEING FIRE COMMON IN CALIFORNIA; EVACUATION PLANS AREN’T

Despite the tragic outcome of that day in November 2018 and the confusion faced by people, the city’s careful planning made a difference, Paradise Mayor Jody Jones insists.

5. TEXAS EXECUTES AVOWED RACIST IN DRAGGING DEATH OF BLACK MAN

John William King, who was white, received a lethal injection for the slaying of James Byrd Jr., who was chained to the back of a truck and dragged for nearly 3 miles along a secluded road outside Jasper, Texas.

6. VETERAN HELD ON ATTEMPTED MURDER COUNTS AFTER CAR HITS CROWD

A former U.S. Army sharpshooter with a history of PTSD plowed his car at high speed into a group of pedestrians in a quiet Silicon Valley suburb, injuring eight people including three children.

7. COLOMBO AREA STILL ON EDGE AFTER EASTER BLASTS

Sri Lanka’s capital remains jittery as authorities set off more controlled detonations of suspicious items, soldiers stop and search vehicles and some businesses advise staff to stay indoors.

8. FLORIDA OFFICER TO BE SENTENCED FOR KILLING BLACK MOTORIST

Former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja faces a minimum of 25 years and Circuit Judge Joseph Marx could give him a life sentence for the 2015 shooting of Corey Jones.

9. COURT APPROVES RELEASE OF NISSAN’S EX-CHAIRMAN

Carlos Ghosn paid $4.5 million in bail, clearing the way for his release but under strict conditions.

10. WHY 2 IOWA TIGHT ENDS LIKELY TO GO IN 1ST ROUND OF NFL DRAFT

With the emphasis on more passing and a shift toward more open offenses, the tight end spot has become a critical component of NFL attacks.