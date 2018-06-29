10 things to know: Friday, June 29

The regional bureau of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Friday, June 29, 2018. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. GUNMAN ATTACKS JOURNALISTS AT MARYLAND NEWSPAPER; 5 DEAD

A man firing a shotgun and armed smoke grenades killed four journalists and a staffer at Maryland’s capital newspaper before being taken into custody by police.

2. WHAT THE GOP PLAN IS FOR PICKING NEXT SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

With the successful push for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch still fresh in their minds, Republican’s effort this time is expected to follow a similar playbook.

3. SUPREME COURT CHANGE MAY LIMIT, NOT KILL ABORTION RIGHTS

Democrats and liberal interest groups, gearing up for President Donald Trump’s choice for Supreme Court justice, are treating the moment as one of utmost danger for abortion rights in the United States.

4. FAMILY SEPARATIONS PUSH NEW ACTIVISTS INTO MIGRANT PROTESTS

Immigrants who have spent years fighting to change the country’s immigration system are getting newfound support from liberal activists and moms.

5. WHICH QUESTIONS IN TRUMP-RUSSIA DOSSIER ARE FINDING ANSWERS

An Associated Press review finds that investigations and criminal cases are revealing some truth in a set of controversial memos accusing the Trump campaign of working with the Russian government.

6. TRUMP FLOATS CHIEF OF STAFF REPLACEMENT AMID STAFF SHAKE-UP

President Donald Trump’s embattled Chief of Staff John Kelly is back in the spotlight this week as Trump prepares to overhaul his communications team.

7. U.S. ENDS 70 YEARS OF MILITARY PRESENCE IN SEOUL

The United States formally ended seven decades of military presence in South Korea’s capital with a ceremony to mark the opening of a new headquarters.

8. CHINA TARIFFS COULD HURT REMAINING US SHARK FIN BUSINESS

A new set of Chinese tariffs on U.S. seafood including items made from shark fins could jeopardize what remains of the American industry for the controversial products.

9. SCIENCE FICTION MASTER HARLAN ELLISON DIES

Harlan Ellison, the author of “A Boy and His Dog,” and countless other stories that blasted society with their nightmarish, sometimes darkly humorous scenarios, has died at age 84.

10. ROBOT WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE HEADS TO SPACE

The large, round, plastic robot head is part of SpaceX’s latest supply delivery to the International Space Station.