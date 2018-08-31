10 things to know: Friday, August 31

The regional bureau of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. D.C.’S FAREWELL TO ITS MAVERICK

It’s Washington’s turn to say goodbye to the late Sen. John McCain, who will lie in state under the U.S. Capitol rotunda Friday for a ceremony and public visitation. President Trump has been asked to stay away from all events.

2. WHO’S WORRIED ABOUT THE PRESIDENT’S POTENTIAL LEGAL BATTLES

There is growing concern among Trump allies that the brain drain at the center of the administration could hardly come at a more perilous time.

3. MOTOR CITY’S FINAL GOODBYE TO QUEEN OF SOUL

Former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Steve Wonder, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan and others will be the all-star speakers and performers at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in Detroit.

4. “MAY THEY LEAVE THE SHELTERS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE…THEY ARE THE MOST VULNERABLE.”

Three minors from El Salvador separated from their parents after crossing the U.S. border were sexually abused in shelters in Arizona, Salvadoran officials say.

5. AS MODERN GIANTS PASS AWAY, HISTORY SEEMS TO BE REPEATING

Fifty years after the cataclysmic year of 1968, when John McCain and Aretha Franklin were among the emblems of the era, we are in a similar period of upheaval and polarization.

6. WHOSE INFLUENCE MAY GROW IN UPPER CHAMBER

John McCain is being remembered as a last lion of the Senate, but the next generation of mavericks might come from the ranks of Senate women.

7. OCEAN GRASS IS PART EXPERIMENTAL MENU FOR BOVINES

Researchers are feeding seaweed to dairy cows in an attempt to make cattle more climate-friendly, hoping to reduce their emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

8. “WHO AM I SPYING FOR?”

So shouted an Australian filmmaker who has been convicted of spying and sentenced to 6 years in prison in Cambodia for flying a drone over a political rally last year.

9. BATTLING FAKE NEWS AHEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

A consortium of news organizations in Brazil is working to debunk rumors and misinformation circulating on WhatsApp, a wildly popular messaging service that is difficult to police because users share messages privately

10. WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM THE REF

Nick Kyrgios was losing big at the U.S. Open but turned the match around after the chair umpire spoke with the 30th-seeded Australian during break between games, saying, among other things, “I want to help you.”