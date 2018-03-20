10 things to know: Tuesday, March 20

The regional bureau of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. TEXAS RATTLED BY ANOTHER BOMBING

A package bomb that authorities believe is linked to the recent string of Austin bombings explodes inside a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio.

2. SCANDAL-HIT WEINSTEIN CO. FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION

The company also announced it was releasing any victims of or witnesses to the disgraced Hollywood mogul’s alleged misconduct from non-disclosure agreements preventing them from speaking out.

3. WHY BRITAIN IS LOOKING INTO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, FACEBOOK

Cambridge Analytica allegedly used data mined from Facebook to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.

4. SENATE INTELLIGENCE LEADERS AIM TO PREVENT ELECTION HACKING

With the 2018 primary season underway, the committee is launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.

5. ‘ACT RATIONALLY’

China implores Washington to avoid disrupting trade over steel, technology and other disputes, promising that Beijing will “open even wider” to imports and investment.

6. NEEDS GO UNMET 6 MONTHS AFTER MARIA HIT PUERTO RICO

The U.S. territory is still struggling to recover from the strongest storm to hit the island in nearly a century.

7. WHAT AUTO, TECH INDUSTRIES HAVE BEEN DREADING

The death of a woman struck by a self-driving Uber SUV as she crossed a street in suburban Phoenix.

8. QUICK CHALLENGE FOR MISSISSIPPI’S 15-WEEK ABORTION BAN

The nation’s most restrictive abortion law is headed for a showdown before a federal judge only hours after it was signed by the state’s governor.

9. WORLD’S LAST MALE NORTHERN WHITE RHINO DIES

Sudan, who had been part of an ambitious effort to save the subspecies from extinction after decades of decimation by poachers, was 45.

10. STATES MOVE TO LEGALIZE SPORTS GAMBLING

Sports leagues and casinos are angling for the biggest possible cut as more than a third of U.S. states are considering legislation to permit wagering.