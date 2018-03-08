10 things to know: Thursday, March 8

The regional bureau of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Thursday, March 8, 2018. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. WHO MIGHT EVADE TARIFF POLICY

The White House says Mexico, Canada and other countries may be spared from Trump’s planned steel and aluminum tariffs under national security “carve-outs,” while others prepare for a trade war.

2. FLORIDA’S SCHOOL SAFETY BILL IN HANDS OF GOVERNOR

Rick Scott has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

3. HOW SOME NATIONS ARE MARKING WOMEN’S DAY

Protests against the Philippine president, a surging #MeToo movement in South Korea and a call by Myanmar’s female leader for women to use their strengths for peace.

4. EAST COAST PUMMELED BY NOR’EASTER

The second major storm in less than a week dumps heavy snow and knocks out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

5. MISSISSIPPI COULD TEST HOW SOON STATE CAN RESTRICT ABORTION

The proposal by the Deep South state that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks aims to test the U.S. Supreme Court’s limits on how soon a state can restrict abortion.

6. FOR PYONGYANG, MIDEAST OFFERS CAUTIONARY NUCLEAR TALE

As North Korea considers negotiating over its nukes, beleaguered Middle East strongmen have long used the doomsday weapon threat to secure a wobbly perch — it hasn’t always paid off.

7. SWAMP MAY NEED MORE DRAINING

Trump and his appointees have stocked federal agencies with ex-lobbyists and corporate lawyers who now help regulate the very industries from which they once collected paychecks.

8. CHRISTIANS EMERGE AS KEY PATRONS FOR JEWS MOVING TO ISRAEL

What was once a strictly Jewish-funded mission to bring Jews to Israel is increasingly being bankrolled by evangelical Christians, a tally by the AP finds.

9. TRIAL STARTS OF DANISH INVENTOR ACCUSED OF SUBMARINE MURDER

Prosecutors say Peter Madsen tied up and tortured Swedish reporter Kim Wall before he either cut her throat or strangled her during a trip on his private submarine in August.

10. A UNIQUE TEXAS TWO-STEP

Conference USA is believed to be the first league in NCAA history to play tournament games simultaneously in the same building.