10 things to know: Thursday, March 29

The regional bureau of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Thursday, March 29, 2018. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. DATE FOR HISTORIC KOREAS SUMMIT SET

Kim Jong Un will meet South Korea’s president at a border village on April 27, a summit that could help resolve a decades-long standoff over North Korea’s nuclear program.

2. ‘IT IS NOW ACTUALLY HAPPENING AND I AM HERE’

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, now 20, returns to Pakistan for the first time she was shot in 2012 by militants angered at her championing of education for girls.

3. FAMILIES DEMAND FACTS AFTER DEADLY FIRE AT VENEZUELA JAIL

Distraught families clamor for information about detained relatives following a blaze that killed 68 people at the state police station in Valencia.

4. TRUMP TO PUSH INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN

The president is bound for suburban Cleveland to promote his plan to use $200 billion in federal money to spur at least $1.5 trillion in spending on aging roads and bridges.

5. AL SHARPTON TO DELIVER EULOGY FOR SLAIN SACRAMENTO MAN

California’s capital city is on edge for the funeral of a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by police in his grandparents’ backyard.

6. WHO TRUMP HAS TAPPED FOR VA POST

Ronny Jackson, the Navy doctor entrusted with the health of the last three presidents, would take over the scandal-ridden Department of Veterans Affairs.

7. US, MEXICO OPEN NEW MARITIME FRONT IN DRUG WAR

The U.S. Coast Guard is teaming up with the Mexican and Colombian navies off South America’s Pacific coast, opening a new front in the drug war, AP learns.

8. MILITANT LEADER, EX-BIN LADEN ALLY ROAMS FREELY IN PAKISTAN

Fazlur Rehman Khalil, whose group Harakat-ul-Mujahedeen is on the U.S. designated terrorist list, tells AP of a fatwa he helped craft outlawing violent militancy in Pakistan.

9. STUDY: ARMED SECURITY ON THE RISE IN US SCHOOLS

Officers were present at least once a week in 43 percent of all public schools during the 2015-16 school year, compared with 31 percent of schools a decade before, a National Center for Education Statistics survey finds.

10. NUN HELPS BRING BASKETBALL TO ETHEREAL PLACE

As the No. 1 fan of underdog Loyola-Chicago, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, 98, lends an otherworldly credence to the idea that, in sports, anything is possible.