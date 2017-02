The Inter-Mountain

‘Old Man Winter’ meets his demise at Fasnacht Saturday in Helvetia. The annual celebration takes place before the beginning of Lent and masks are meant to scare off ‘Old Man Winter’ and cold winter weather.

Fasnacht is the Swiss equivalent of Mardis Gras in New Orleans. Attendees wear handmade masks, dance and enjoy food in rural Randolph County.’

