Vermont senator Bernie Sanders returning to WV for health care rally

Staff reports

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Those who didn’t get a chance to “feel the Bern” in March will have another chance Sunday.

Bernie Sanders, the independent Senator from Vermont and former Democratic presidential candidate, is returning to Charleston for the Protect Our Health Care Rally at the Charleston Civic Center at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The announcement comes after Senate leadership released the legislative language of its version of the American Health Care Act, which turned out to be similar to the House-passed version of the bill, despite some rhetoric pointing to an overhaul.

The bill will repeal a number of policies put in place by the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, including the individual mandate to purchase health insurance, Medicaid expansion and other provisions. It also includes less generous subsidies to cover insurance premiums.

According to a release from Move On Civic Action, a progressive political organization that organized the rally, the event is designed to urge moderate Senators — including U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. — to vote against the bill.

The event will be hosted by 13 different groups including Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition, West Virginians for Affordable Health Care, Our Children Our Future, Organizing for Action, the ACLU, WV Citizen Action, Wood County Indivisible, West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy, WV Free, Kanawha Valley Democratic Socialists of America, Rise Up WV and West Virginia Women’s March.

