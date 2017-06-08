Doctor to speak on concussions at Marshall

Staff report

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1.6 million to 3.8 million sports- and recreation-related concussions occur in the United States each year. Concussions occur more often in organized high school sports, with football accounting for more than 60 percent of concussions, according to a news release from Marshall.

Bailes, who has decades of experience working with professional and collegiate athletes, also is a founding member of the Brain Injury Research Institute, which focuses on the study of traumatic brain injuries and their prevention. A former chairman of the department of neurosurgery at the West Virginia University School of Medicine, he is currently co-director and chairman of the department of neurosurgery at NorthShore Neurological Institute in Chicago.