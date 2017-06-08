Doctor to speak on concussions at Marshall
Staff report
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A nationally recognized neurosurgeon portrayed in the 2015 movie “Concussion” will discuss understanding and preventing brain injury in sports this week on Marshall University’s campus.
“An Evening with Dr. Julian Bailes,” presented by the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute and sponsored by Radon Medical Imaging Corp-WV, is a community event featuring the renowned concussion expert. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, in the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center.
In 2002, in conjunction with neuropathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, Bailes helped to identify the first clinical evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy – a neurological disorder classified by cognitive deterioration with symptoms that can include mood swings, failure in executive functions, psychotic problems, memory disturbance, dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
Their experiences were chronicled in the movie “Concussion,” in which Bailes was portrayed by actor Alec Baldwin, while Omalu was portrayed by actor Will Smith.
Attendees also will hear from local physician Andy Gilliland on how programs throughout the Tri-State region are implementing cultural changes to better prevent, identify and treat concussions. Gilliland practices primary care sports medicine at King’s Daughters Medical Center and the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute.
Tickets to the event are $50 per person or $400 for a reserved table of eight. All proceeds go to support research scholarships for students at the School of Medicine. To make a reservation, contact Tami Fletcher by phone at 304-691-1701 or by email at fletcher@marshall.edu.
