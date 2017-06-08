Latest News:
Doctor to speak on concussions at Marshall

Staff report

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A nationally recognized neurosurgeon portrayed in the 2015 movie “Concussion” will discuss understanding and preventing brain injury in sports this week on Marshall University’s campus.

Dr. Julian Bailes presents his lecture “Concussions” at the Marshall University Health Sciences Research Day in March.
(Submitted photo)

“An Evening with Dr. Julian Bailes,” presented by the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute and sponsored by Radon Medical Imaging Corp-WV, is a community event featuring the renowned concussion expert. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, in the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1.6 million to 3.8 million sports- and recreation-related concussions occur in the United States each year. Concussions occur more often in organized high school sports, with football accounting for more than 60 percent of concussions, according to a news release from Marshall.

In 2002, in conjunction with neuropathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, Bailes helped to identify the first clinical evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy – a neurological disorder classified by cognitive deterioration with symptoms that can include mood swings, failure in executive functions, psychotic problems, memory disturbance, dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Their experiences were chronicled in the movie “Concussion,” in which Bailes was portrayed by actor Alec Baldwin, while Omalu was portrayed by actor Will Smith.

Attendees also will hear from local physician Andy Gilliland on how programs throughout the Tri-State region are implementing cultural changes to better prevent, identify and treat concussions. Gilliland practices primary care sports medicine at King’s Daughters Medical Center and the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute.

Tickets to the event are $50 per person or $400 for a reserved table of eight. All proceeds go to support research scholarships for students at the School of Medicine. To make a reservation, contact Tami Fletcher by phone at 304-691-1701 or by email at fletcher@marshall.edu.

