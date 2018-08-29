West Virginia Press Association honors advertising excellence at convention

The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington, The Inter-Mountain of Elkins, The Times Record and Roane County Reporter, Moorefield Examiner earn top honors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Four West Virginia newspapers earned first-place General Excellence awards, which honor outstanding achievement by circulation division, in the 2018 West Virginia Press Association’s Advertising Awards Competition.

The General Excellence Award winners are The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington in Division 1; The Inter-Mountain of Elkins Division 2; The Times Record and Roane County Reporter in Division 3; Moorefield Examiner in Division 4.

The Daily Athenaeum won the 2018 Advertisement of the Year with its online promo advertisement https://youtu.be/cha0R8XRb2c

The results of the annual competition, which honors excellence in newspaper advertising sales and design, were announced Friday, Aug. 10, during a luncheon at The Embassy Suites in Charleston, W. Va.

“The West Virginia Press Association is extremely honored to recognize these newspapers and their advertising staff,” said Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association. Readers throughout West Virginia are able to see such great design and creative work on a daily or weekly basis and now this work has been recognized on a state level. The talent seen at these newspapers is a great example of why newspaper advertising works in West Virginia. An outstanding collection of entries was submitted this year. All the winners should be very proud.”

Newspapers across the state compete in four circulation groups, two each for daily and weekly newspapers. The contest has 24 categories, ranging from Best Small Ad Campaign to Best Process Color Ad and Best Promotion of Public Notice. In 2018, 23 newspapers submitted nearly 1000 entries. The overall awards for General Excellence are based on total points earned in the basic categories.

For General Excellence, the West Virginia Press Association recognized three places in each division. The newspapers recognized for General Excellence in advertising in 2018 were as follows:

Division I (Dailies over 16,000 circulations):

— 1st Place – The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington

— 2nd Place – The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

— 3rd Place – The Register-Herald of Beckley

Division II (Dailies 16,000 and under):

— 1st Place – The Inter-Mountain of Elkins

— 2nd Place – Bluefield Daily Telegraph

— 3rd Place – The Journal of Martinsburg

Division III (Weeklies over 4,000):

— 1st Place – The Times Record and Roane County Reporter

— 2nd Place – Spirit of Jefferson

— 3rd Place – The Daily Athenaeum

Division IV (Weeklies 4,000 and under):

— 1st Place – Moorefield Examiner

— 2nd Place – The Record Delta

— 3rd Place – Princeton Times

For more information on the ad contest of the WVPA, contact Smith at 304-550-0454