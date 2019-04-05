Wyoming County Schools down 100 students in 2018-19; staffing cuts planned
School personnel notified of terminations, transfers
By Mary Catherine Brooks
The Register-Herald of Beckley
For the 2019-20 school year, 11.5 professional positions and 17 service personnel will likely be terminated in Wyoming County Schools.
Based on student enrollment, these are positions for which the county will not be reimbursed by the state through the West Virginia Department of Education’s school aid funding formula.
An additional 11 professional positions and 12 service personnel will be recommended for transfer.
A decrease in student population translates directly into fewer state-funded positions. The student enrollment fell by 100 students from the 2017-18 school year to the 2018-19 year, according to Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent. …
