WVU to distribute $27,271,733 in emergency grants to students during 2021-22 academic year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Based on the latest guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, West Virginia University will distribute $27,271,733 in emergency grants to eligible students during the 2021-22 academic year.

Degree-seeking students on all WVU campuses who are attending classes at least half-time and have a 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid on file by Aug. 20 will be automatically considered for the American Rescue Plan Act funds authorized by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III. Graduate and professional students who meet the outlined criteria will be considered. Eligible international students will be contacted by the Office of Global Affairs with instructions on how to apply for consideration.

Students whose financial situation has been drastically changed since 2019 (the tax year reported on the 2021-2022 FAFSA) may submit a Family Contribution Appeal. FCAs must be submitted by Aug. 20 for priority consideration.

Eligible recipients of the Federal Pell Grant with an EFC of zero may receive a fall emergency grant of $1,500.

Eligible recipients of the Federal Pell Grant with an EFC greater than zero may receive a fall emergency grant of $1,000.

Eligible non-Pell recipients with an EFC of zero to $10,000 may receive a fall emergency grant of $750.

Eligible non-Pell recipients with an EFC of $10,001 to $20,000 may receive a fall emergency grant of $500.

Non-Pell recipients with an EFC greater than $20,000 will not be considered for the grant at this time.

Students who have not yet submitted a 2021-22 FAFSA may do so no later than Aug. 20.

For more information about eligibility, timelines, direct deposit and more, see the FAQ.