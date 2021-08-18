WVU Study: Biden infrastructure plan to benefit West Virginia

By Charles Young, WV News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The American Jobs Plan, President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, will create jobs, reduce the cost of energy and reduce emissions in West Virginia, according to a West Virginia University study.

“West Virginia’s Energy Future: Built Back Better,” an update to a report released last year by the Center for Energy and Sustainable Development in the WVU College of Law, illustrates how a dramatic increase in renewable energy production over the next decade could be feasible, notwithstanding electric utilities’ current dependence on coal.

“Built Back Better” finds the rapid expansion of renewable energy enabled by the energy infrastructure incentives in the American Jobs Plan would create 3,508 full-time jobs in West Virginia while also reducing costs by $855 million through 2040. It would additionally allow electric utilities to achieve 79.4% emission-free generation in 2030.

“Last year we showed how a major increase of wind and solar could be cost-effective even without any policy changes,” said James Van Nostrand, director of the Center for Energy and Sustainable Development. “Now we’re showing how the Biden and (Sen. Joe) Manchin plans would enable a swifter buildout of renewable energy while simultaneously creating thousands of jobs and significantly reducing energy costs in our state.” …

