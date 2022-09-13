WVU School of Nursing ranks in top 100 undergraduate nursing programs by U.S. News & World Report

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In rankings released Sept. 12, the U.S. News & World Report named West Virginia University School of Nursing’s undergraduate nursing program one of the top 100 in the nation.

Established in 1960, the WVU School of Nursing offers innovative academic programs to meet the demands of an ever-changing healthcare landscape in-person at five campuses, including Beckley, Bridgeport, Charleston, Keyser and Morgantown, as well as online program options.

“All across our campuses, WVU School of Nursing students receive high-quality education from expert faculty and hands-on clinical training experiences,” said Tara Hulsey, Dean and E. Jane Martin Endowed Professor. “This ranking underscores how well our students are prepared to become qualified, compassionate, skilled nurses.”

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) recognizes a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) as the minimum education requirement for professional nursing practice. Studies show BSN-prepared nurses provide higher quality care, which means better patient outcomes, higher starting salaries and more opportunity for career and professional advancement.

The WVU School of Nursing also offers graduate level programs, including Master of Science in Nursing; Master of Science in Nursing/Master of Business Administration (MSN/MBA); Post-MSN Certificate; Doctor of Nursing Practice; DNP Nurse Anesthetist; and PhD.

Rankings for the U.S. News & World Report best BSN programs are determined by the average of scores received from surveys of top academics and officials at nursing schools or departments, according to U.S. News & World Report. These officials rated the overall quality of undergraduate BSN programs they were familiar with on a 1-5 scale. Of the 681 programs ranked, WVU School of Nursing landed at No. 93.

Schools are included and ranked in this standalone peer assessment survey if they have bachelor’s-level accreditation by either the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. In addition, these regionally accredited institutions must have recently awarded at least 40 BSN degrees.

WVU School of Nursing is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. For more information, visit nursing.wvu.edu.

