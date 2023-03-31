WVU prepares to downsize as budget deficit looms

School officials expect ‘modest’ tuition increases amid low enrollment projections

Trenton Straight, Editor-in-Chief, The Daily Athenaeum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As West Virginia University faces a looming budget deficit, school officials are preparing to operate as a smaller institution in the coming years.

Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop said Thursday that the University will begin addressing its financial shortfalls with a reduction in workforce and programs.

He made the announcement during a virtual Campus Conversation, which had a maximum attendance of students, faculty and staff.

Click the image to see presentation

“We take no joy about planning to be a smaller institution with fewer employees and fewer programs,” Alsop said. “But it is something we need to do.”

Alsop added that administrators would likely reach out to departments next week about potential employee reductions. However, he did not provide a specific timeline or the number of jobs that would be affected.

The announcement comes just days after President Gordon Gee delivered his State of the University address, where he shared details on the school’s budget situation. …

