WVU Medicine Children’s, medical experts speak out against bill that would loosen immunization requirements for schools, daycares

By JoAnn Snoderly, WV News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Children’s and a number of medical experts have come out against legislation that would loosen vaccination requirements for entry into schools and daycares in West Virginia.

State law requires children entering schools or daycares to provide proof of vaccination against chickenpox, hepatitis B, measles, meningitis, mumps, diphtheria, polio, rubella, tetanus and pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

The state is one of six in the nation that allow only medical exemptions from the school immunization requirements.

Senate Bill 535, introduced Feb. 1, would change that by allowing religious and philosophical exemptions to the immunization requirements, with simply a letter from the child’s parents needed…

