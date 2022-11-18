WVPA Foundation accepting college student applications for 2023 scholarship-summer Internship awards in 2022

Four students received $4,000 awards in 2022

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The WVPA Foundation is now accepting applications from students for 2023 Summer Internships at West Virginia newspapers and 2023 college scholarships.

Newspapers interested in hosting an intern, should contact WVPA Executive Director Don Smith at [email protected]. The interns and hosting newspapers are determined and matched by interest, location and an approved work plan.

If awarded, there will be an undetermined number of $3,000 paid internships. The WVPAF also assists with unpaid internships at newspapers across West Virginia.

If scholarships are awarded, the WVPAF provides college scholarships up to $1,000.

The two awards are often combined for a $4,000 total package.

Foundation President Ed Given, publisher of the Braxton Democrat, said, “The West Virginia Press Association Foundation’s mission of improving the quality and future of West Virginia newspapers and the communities they serve in West Virginia is more than just rhetoric: The industry puts its money back into the communities.”

In 2022, four West Virginia students were awarded packages each totaling $4,000.

Kate Aluise, WVU, $3,000 Internship with The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington, and a $1,000 scholarship

Chase Hughart, WVU, $3,000 Internship with The Register-Herald of Beckley, and a $1,000 scholarship

Jade Ruggieri, WVU, $3,000 Internship with The Dominion Post of Morgantown, and a $1,000 scholarship

Sadaf Nikzad, WVU, $3,000 Internship completed with the WV Press Association in Charleston, and a $1,000 scholarship

In 2021, with COVID limiting opportunities, the Foundation awarded five $1,000 scholarships. In 2020, four West Virginia students were awarded packages each totaling $4,000.

The application deadline is Jan. 31, 2023. The awards will be announced by March 1, 2023.

The programs are open to students in fields such as journalism, business management, human resources, advertising, social media and marketing. Preference will be given to students in at least their sophomore year of college.

Applications may be downloaded from the WVPA website: https://wvpress.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/2023-WVPA-Foundation-Scholarship-Application-Form-2022.pdf

Once the PDF application file is downloaded to the desktop, the application can be electronically completed and emailed.

For additional information or to have the applications mailed, email or call Executive Director Don Smith at [email protected], 304-550-0454 or write to: WV Press Association Foundation, 3422 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302.

