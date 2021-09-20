WVHCA issues response to ‘Save Our Care’ announcement



WV Press Release Sharing – The West Virginia Health Care Association’s CEO, Marty Wright,

issued the following statement:

On behalf of our state’s long-term care facilities, we thank Governor Justice for

recognizing the current plight of our health care providers and acting quickly to

implement the “Save Our Care” initiative.

The current surge of COVID-19 has stretched the staffing and bed availability in our

state to the breaking point. Our health care workers have truly been fighting a war

against COVID-19 for the last 19 months. This latest surge has placed an unprecedented

stress on our frontline workers, yet they still strive to provide quality care to all ailing

West Virginians. It is imperative that we provide our brave workers some relief and

reinforcements, thereby allowing our health care systems to meet the extreme demand

that is being placed on them.

We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with our hospital partners to address the

staffing shortages that are plaguing our state, as well as the other challenges facing our

state’s continuum of care. We stand ready to serve the Governor in any way we can to

ensure a successful implementation of the “Save our Care” initiative.

— — —

The West Virginia Health Care Association is West Virginia’s largest trade association

representing nursing facilities and assisted living communities. The WVHCA is

dedicated to helping maintain high standards of care for licensed long-term care

facilities through leadership, education, and advocacy. Its member facilities employ

more than 18,000 people and care for around 10,000 West Virginians daily.