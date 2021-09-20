WVHCA issues response to ‘Save Our Care’ announcement

WV Press Release Sharing – The West Virginia Health Care Association’s CEO, Marty Wright,
issued the following statement:
On behalf of our state’s long-term care facilities, we thank Governor Justice for
recognizing the current plight of our health care providers and acting quickly to
implement the “Save Our Care” initiative.
The current surge of COVID-19 has stretched the staffing and bed availability in our
state to the breaking point. Our health care workers have truly been fighting a war
against COVID-19 for the last 19 months. This latest surge has placed an unprecedented
stress on our frontline workers, yet they still strive to provide quality care to all ailing
West Virginians. It is imperative that we provide our brave workers some relief and
reinforcements, thereby allowing our health care systems to meet the extreme demand
that is being placed on them.
We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with our hospital partners to address the
staffing shortages that are plaguing our state, as well as the other challenges facing our
state’s continuum of care. We stand ready to serve the Governor in any way we can to
ensure a successful implementation of the “Save our Care” initiative.
— — —
The West Virginia Health Care Association is West Virginia’s largest trade association
representing nursing facilities and assisted living communities. The WVHCA is
dedicated to helping maintain high standards of care for licensed long-term care
facilities through leadership, education, and advocacy. Its member facilities employ
more than 18,000 people and care for around 10,000 West Virginians daily.