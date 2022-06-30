WVGA Senior Series sees large field of players at Grandview Country Club

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Ed McCall of Daniels shot a three under par 69 to earn Wednesday’s Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) Senior Series event at Grandview Country Club.

“Play was firm and fast today for the field of 66 players at Grandview Country Club with beautiful weather,” said WVGA Tournament Manager Chance Hindbaugh.

“The course is in extra good shape,” said Grandview’s owner Randy Scott. “We’ve been hosting WVGA Senior Series events for over 15 years and we enjoy having the players here. It’s a chance to see old friends and make new ones.”

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players age 50 and up. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and 80+.

Division winners were:

Senior Gross: Billy Ray of Beaver;

Senior Net: Dennis Fox of Peterstown;

Silver Gross: Bill McMillion of Lewisburg;

Silver Net: Stanley Seldon of Beaver;

Gold Gross: Ed McCall of Daniels;

Gold Net: Rodger Hager of Winfield;

80+ Gross: Gary Roush of Mason; and

80+ Net: Jack Richards of Scott Depot.

Click here for the event leaderboard: Senior Series at Grandview Country Club: https://wvga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/wvga22/event/wvga2221/contest/5/leaderboard.htm

The Senior Series is back in action Wednesday, July 6, at Green Hills Country Club. For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.