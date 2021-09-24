WVGA Senior Series plays at The Pines Country Club in Morgantown; Dan Wassick has low round



MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dan Wassick of Morgantown shot the Little General Stores Low Round of Day at the Senior Series event Tuesday at The Pines Country Club in Morgantown with an even par 71.



The Senior Series, sponsored by Little General Stores and conducted by the West Virginia Golf

Association (WVGA), is for players age 50 and up, and included three players over 80. Overall, 95 players

tackled the course. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and 80+.



In addition to Dan Wassick winning the Senior Gross and Net categories, other winners today were:

• Silver Gross: Eric Fairbanks of Morgantown;

• Silver Net: Mike Shickle of Hedgesville;

• Gold Net: Jim Jackson of Morgantown; and

• 80 + Gross and Net: Gary Roush of Mason.

Click here for today’s full results.



The Senior Series is back in action next Monday at the Edgewood Country Club course in Sissonville.

For more information please visit wvga.org