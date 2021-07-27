WVGA Senior Series players tackle Sleepy Hollow Golf course

HURRICANE, W.Va. — The West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) Senior Series, presented by Little General Stores, played this week on the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane.

Jim Cyrus of Huntington

The Little General Stores Round of the Day went to the Gold Division’s Jim Cyrus of Huntington, who shot an even par 72. “I am happy to win the low round in the heat today,” said Cyrus.

Other winners today were:

Senior Gross: Tim Mount of Huntington;

Senior Net: Dennis Fox of Peterstown;

Silver Gross: John Duty of Hurricane;

Silver Net: Ray Hornick of Windsor Heights;

Gold Net: Gregory Mason of Proctorville;

80 + Gross and Net: Bob White of Hurricane.

The event, for players age 50 and up, drew a total of 107 players, including seven players over 80. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and 80+. Click here for today’s full results.

For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.