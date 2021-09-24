WVGA Senior Series makes stop at Bridgeport Country Club; Michael Koreski of Parkersburg has Little General Stores Low Round of Day

WV Press Release Sharing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Michael Koreski of Parkersburg shot the Little General Stores Low Round of Day at the Senior Series event Wednesday at Bridgeport Country Club with an even par 72.

The Senior Series, sponsored by Little General Stores and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), is for players age 50 and up, and included three players over 80. Overall, 72 players enjoyed the course. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and 80+.

In addition to Michael Koreski winning the Senior Gross category, other winners today were:

Senior Net: Chuck Workman of Marlinton;

Silver Gross: Joe Crislip of Parkersburg;

Silver Net: Bruce Hussell of Hartford;

Gold Gross: Bob White of Hurricane;

Gold Net: Ralph Wright of Clendenin;

80 + Gross: Bob White of Hurricane; and

80+ Net: Gary Roush of Mason. Click here for today’s full results.

The Senior Series is back in action Monday at the Edgewood Country Club course in Sissonville. For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap