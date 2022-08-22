WVGA Senior Amateur Championship tees off at Canaan Valley

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mike Chapman of Athens, Ohio, outscored the field by two strokes in the Championship Division of the West Virginia Senior Amateur Championship, sponsored by Little General Stores and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), at Canaan Valley Resort in Davis. Chapman scored a total of four birdies, three on consecutive holes, leading to a three under par 69. The Senior Division was tied at the top between Scott Bibbee and Jim Carpenter, both shooting eve par 72.

The first round of 18-hole stroke play was a qualifier to set the seeding for the remainder of the tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’re thrilled to have the West Virginia Golf Association’s Senior Amateur taking place at the Geoffrey Cornish-designed Canaan Valley Resort Golf Course,” said Matt Baker, general manager at Canaan Valley Resort.

Top finishers in the Championship Division on Monday, including ties, were:

Mike Chapman of Athens, Ohio, (-3) 69;

Jim Grimmett of Davin, (-1) 71;

Todd Westfall of Bridgeport, (+1) 73;

Bob Clark of Wheeling, (+1) 73;

Jay Davis of St. Clairsville, Ohio, (+2) 74;

Cal Wood of Athens, Ohio, (+2) 74;

John Bumgarner of Hurricane, (+2) 74;

Jeff Harper of Coolville, Ohio, (+2) 74;

Van Stemple of Shepherdstown; (+2) 74;

Top finishers in the Senior Division on Monday were:

Scott Bibbee of Vienna, even par 72;

Jim Carpenter of Martinsburg, even par 72;

Bill Boyle of Vienna, (+2) 74;

Tony Bryant of Bridgeport, (+2) 74;

Joe Crislip of Parkersburg, (+2) 74;

Jim Freeman of Barboursville, (+2) 74;

David Eller of Barboursville, (+3) 75;

Hunter Hurt of White Sulphur Springs, (+3) 75; and

Richard Carder of Fort Ashby, (+3) 75.

The Senior Amateur Championship continues Tuesday and Wednesday.

