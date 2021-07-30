WVGA releases August Schedule of events

CHARLESTON, W.Va, ‚ The West Virginia Golf Association has released its August schedule of events.



• August 1-4 102nd West Virginia Amateur Championship The Greenbrier

• August 5 High School Series Edgewood Country Club, Sissonville

• August 7-8 Junior VA vs CA Matches Boonsboro Country Club

• August 9 Senior Series Berry Hills Country Club, Charleston

• August 9 High School Series Parkersburg Country Club

• August 10 High School Series Oglebay Resort (Jones), Wheeling

• August 11 USGA – US Senior Amateur Bridgeport Country Club

• August 17 Senior Series Preston Country Club, Kingwood

• August 18 Senior Series The Pines Country Club, Morgantown

• August 23 USGA – US Mid-Amateur Parkersburg Country Club

• August 23-25 Senior Amateur Championship Edgewood Country Club, Sissonville

• August 26 USGA – Four-Ball The Resort at Glade Springs, Daniels

• August 31 Senior Series Highlands at Fisher Mountain, Franklin



— About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. It is our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame. We serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters.

The WVGA introduces elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway

Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments, which highlight the best amateur and professional golfers in the state, throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors.

The WVGA encourages people of all ages to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. Membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West

Virginia.