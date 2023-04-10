WVDNR stocks 92 waters during week of April 3

Anglers are reminded to purchase a 2023 fishing license and trout stamp
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of April 3–8:
Anthony Creek
Big Clear Creek
Big Run Lake
Big Sandy Creek
Blackwater River
Boley Lake (Gold Rush)
Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
Bullskin Run
Cacapon Park Lakes
Camp Creek
Castleman Run Lake (Gold Rush)
Chief Logan Pond (Gold Rush)
Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
Clover Run
Coonskin Park Lake (Children and Class Q)
Coopers Rock Lake (Gold Rush)
Cranberry River
Curtisville Lake (Gold Rush)
Deer Creek (Pocahontas)
Dry Fork (Tucker)
East Fork Greenbrier River
East River
Elk River (Gold Rush)
Evitts Run
Fitzpatrick Lake
French Creek Pond Laurel Fork of Holly River
Gandy Creek
Glade Creek of Mann
Glade Creek of New River
Glady Fork
Greenbrier River (Cass Section) (Gold Rush)
Horseshoe Run
Howards Creek
Hurricane Reservoir (Gold Rush)
Indian Creek
Jimmy Lewis Lake
Knapps Creek
Laurel Fork (Randolph)
Laurel Fork Lake (Gold Rush)
Left Fork of Holly River
Little Beaver Lake (Gold Rush)
Little Clear Creek
Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
Lost River
Marsh Fork
Mash Fork
Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children and Class Q)
Mason Lake (Gold Rush)
Middle Creek (Berkeley)
Middle Wheeling Lake (Gold Rush)
Mill Creek (Berkeley)
Mountwood Park Lake (Gold Rush)
New Creek
New Creek Dam No. 14 (Gold Rush)
North Bend Tailwaters (Gold Rush)
North Fork Patterson Creek
North Fork South Branch
Opequon Creek
Paint Creek
Paint Creek (Catch and Release)
Pendleton Lake (Gold Rush)
Pinnacle Creek
Pond Fork
Poorhouse Pond (Gold Rush)
R. D. Bailey Tailwaters (Gold Rush)
Rich Creek
Rock Cliff Lake (Gold Rush)
Rocky Marsh Run
Rollins Lake (Gold Rush)
Shavers Fork (Bemis) (Gold Rush)
Shavers Fork (lower section) (Gold Rush)
Shavers Fork (upper section) (Gold Rush)
South Branch (Franklin) (Gold Rush)
South Branch (Smoke Hole) (Gold Rush)
South Fork of Cranberry River
Spruce Knob Lake (Gold Rush)
Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters (Gold Rush)
Summit Lake
Sutton Tailwaters (Gold Rush)
Thomas Park Lake (Gold Rush)
Tilhance Creek
Trout Run
Tuckahoe Lake (Gold Rush)
Tuscarora Creek
Tygart Valley River Headwaters
Upper Guyandotte River
Waites Run
Watoga Lake
West Fork Greenbrier River
Westover Park Lake (Children and Class Q)
Williams River
Trout stocking updates are also available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399. They are also posted online at WVdnr.gov/fish-stocking. For a complete list of stocking locations and frequency of stockings, anglers should consult pages 14 and 15 of the 2023 West Virginia Fishing Regulations Summary, available to download at WVdnr.gov/fishing-regulations.
All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing for trout. Licenses and stamps can be purchased at 175 retail locations across the state or online at WVfish.com.
To learn more about fishing opportunities and trout stockings in West Virginia, visit WVdnr.gov/fishing.