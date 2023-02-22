WVDNR stocks 72 waters during week of Feb. 13–17

Anglers are reminded to purchase a 2023 fishing license and trout stamp

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Feb. 13–17:

Anawalt Lake

Beech Fork Tailwaters

Brandywine Lake

Brushy Fork Lake

Buckhannon River

Buffalo Creek (Logan)

Buffalo Fork Lake

Bullskin Run

Cacapon Park Lake

Cherry River

Clear Fork of Tug

Conaway Run Lake

Curtisville Lake

Dillons Run

Dry Fork (Randolph)

East Fork Greenbrier River

East Lynn Tailwaters

Edwards Run Pond

Evitts Run

Fort Ashby Reservoir

Gandy Creek

Greenbrier River (Durbin Section)

Kimsey Run Lake

Laurel Creek of Cherry River

Laurel Creek of New River

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Left Fork of Right Fork Buckhannon River

Lick Creek Pond

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Little River West Fork Greenbrier River

Lost River

Mason Lake

Meadow Creek of Anthony Creek

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Middle Fork River

Middle Wheeling Creek (Delayed Harvest)

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek of New River

Mill Creek South Branch

Mountwood Lake

Newburg Lake

North Bend Tailwaters

North Fork Cherry River

North Fork Lunice

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Paw Paw Creek

Pendleton Lake

Potts Creek

Red Creek

Rhine Creek

Right Fork of Middle Fork River

Rocky Marsh Run

Seneca Lake

Shavers Fork (Upper Section)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Fork Cherry River

South Mill Creek Lake

Spruce Knob Lake

Summersville Tailwaters

Teter Creek Lake

Thomas Park Lake

Trout Run

Tygart Lake Tailwaters

Tygart Valley River Headwaters

Waites Run

Wayne Dam

West Fork Greenbrier River

West Fork Greenbrier River (Railroad Grade) (Extended from Mountain Lick Creek upstream to Public Road 35)

West Fork Twelvepole

Wheeling Creek

Whiteday Creek

Trout stocking updates are also posted online at WVdnr.gov/fish-stocking. For a list of stocking locations, consult pages 14 and 15 of the 2023 West Virginia Fishing Regulations Summary, available to download at WVdnr.gov/fishing-regulations.

All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification while fishing for trout. Licenses and stamps can be purchased at 175 retail locations across the state or online at WVfish.com.

To learn more about fishing opportunities and trout stockings in West Virginia, visit WVdnr.gov/fishing.