WVDNR stocks 72 waters during week of Feb. 13–17

Anglers are reminded to purchase a 2023 fishing license and trout stamp
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Feb. 13–17:
- Anawalt Lake
- Beech Fork Tailwaters
- Brandywine Lake
- Brushy Fork Lake
- Buckhannon River
- Buffalo Creek (Logan)
- Buffalo Fork Lake
- Bullskin Run
- Cacapon Park Lake
- Cherry River
- Clear Fork of Tug
- Conaway Run Lake
- Curtisville Lake
- Dillons Run
- Dry Fork (Randolph)
- East Fork Greenbrier River
- East Lynn Tailwaters
- Edwards Run Pond
- Evitts Run
- Fort Ashby Reservoir
- Gandy Creek
- Greenbrier River (Durbin Section)
- Kimsey Run Lake
- Laurel Creek of Cherry River
- Laurel Creek of New River
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Left Fork of Right Fork Buckhannon River
- Lick Creek Pond
- Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
- Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
- Lost River
- Mason Lake
- Meadow Creek of Anthony Creek
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Middle Fork River
- Middle Wheeling Creek (Delayed Harvest)
- Mill Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek of New River
- Mill Creek South Branch
- Mountwood Lake
- Newburg Lake
- North Bend Tailwaters
- North Fork Cherry River
- North Fork Lunice
- North Fork South Branch
- Opequon Creek
- Paw Paw Creek
- Pendleton Lake
- Potts Creek
- Red Creek
- Rhine Creek
- Right Fork of Middle Fork River
- Rocky Marsh Run
- Seneca Lake
- Shavers Fork (Upper Section)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Fork Cherry River
- South Mill Creek Lake
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Summersville Tailwaters
- Teter Creek Lake
- Thomas Park Lake
- Trout Run
- Tygart Lake Tailwaters
- Tygart Valley River Headwaters
- Waites Run
- Wayne Dam
- West Fork Greenbrier River
- West Fork Greenbrier River (Railroad Grade) (Extended from Mountain Lick Creek upstream to Public Road 35)
- West Fork Twelvepole
- Wheeling Creek
- Whiteday Creek
Trout stocking updates are also posted online at WVdnr.gov/fish-stocking. For a list of stocking locations, consult pages 14 and 15 of the 2023 West Virginia Fishing Regulations Summary, available to download at WVdnr.gov/fishing-regulations.
All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification while fishing for trout. Licenses and stamps can be purchased at 175 retail locations across the state or online at WVfish.com.
To learn more about fishing opportunities and trout stockings in West Virginia, visit WVdnr.gov/fishing.