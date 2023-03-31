WVDNR announces top teams, archers for 18th Archery in the Schools state tournament

More than 750 students from nearly 70 schools participated in the annual tournament

CHARLESTON. W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday results from the 18th WVDNR Archery in the Schools State Tournament.



The top high school teams were Shady Spring, Winfield and Hurricane. The top middle school teams were Ripley, Peterstown Middle and Elkview. And the top elementary school teams were Elk, Bridge/Clendenin and Maysville. The top 10 male and top 10 female archers in the high school, middle school and elementary divisions also were recognized during a ceremony.



More than 750 students from nearly 70 schools from around the state participated in the tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Nearly 3,000 people attended the event.

“We set a goal this year to give the kids and coaches who work so hard all year the largest tournament we have ever put on and I think we did that,” said Chris Scraggs, who coordinates the Archery in the Schools program for the WVDNR. “As always, we want to thank everyone who participated in the program this year and extend a big congratulations to all our teams and students that placed in the state tournament.”



In the weeks leading up to the tournament, more than 1,400 students from 96 schools in West Virginia participated in qualifier rounds. The top ten elementary, middle and high school teams and the top 15 male and top 15 female elementary, middle and high school students were invited to participate in the state tournament.



“I want to congratulate the schools and students who participated in the West Virginia State Archery in the Schools tournament,” said West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey. “By promoting shooting sports and providing opportunities for youth to participate in activities like Archery in the Schools, we are not only instilling important skills in our young people, such as focus and discipline, but also contributing to the growth of our state’s economy. Hunting and fishing are an integral part of our state’s heritage and by fostering an interest in these activities through programs like this, we are ensuring a strong future for West Virginia.”



Tournament competition is open only to schools that have received the National Archery in the Schools training and follow NASP rules. For more information on the West Virginia Archery in the Schools Program or to attend the next training, visit wvdnr.gov/west-virginia-archery-in-the-schools-program.



Additional results from the state tournament are listed below:



High School Male Individual Standings1. Kadin Tinney — Petersburg High

2. Clay Tenney — UCHAA Upshur County Homeschool

3. Jaxon Adkins — Winfield High

4. Noah Stafford — Shady Spring High

5. Elijah Bryant — Buckhannon Upshur High

6. Payten Huffman — Petersburg High

6. Gabe Talbert — Ripley High

7. Jacob Dillon — James Monroe High

8. Clayton Mills — Wirt County High

9. Brady Swain — Ravenswood High

High School Female Individual Standings1. Abilene Supers — UCHAA Upshur County Homeschool

2. Netis Woodall — Poca High

3. Marra Tharp — John Marshall High

4. Brea Ellison — Hurricane High

5. Emma Brandt — HEAT

6. Autumn Canada — Shady Spring High

7. Madisyn Gregory — James Monroe High

8. Danielle Shaw — UCHAA Upshur County Homeschool

9. Rebecca Stodola — Herbert Hoover High

10. Amariana Burrows — Winfield High School

Middle School Individual Male Standings1. Hunter Lilly — Shady Spring Middle

2. Jeremy Mcdonald — UCHAA Upshur County Homeschool

3. Caleb Servetas — UCHAA Upshur County Homeschool

4. Austin White — Peterstown Middle

5. Reuben Messinger — Grace Christian

6. Jayden Goosman — Ripley Middle School

7. Maddox Hardin — Hurricane Middle

8. Owen Champlin — Ripley Middle School

9. Keegan McHenry — Buckhannon-Upshur Middle

10. Fischer Cline — Huff Consolidated

Middle School Female Individual Standings1. Olivia Scott — Poca Middle

2. Josslyn Keffer — Ripley Middle

3. Jorja Stutts — Peterstown Middle

4. Jocelyn Lafferty — Shady Spring Middle

5. Rihya Bennett — Ripley Middle

6. Kimberlyn Wilson — Grace Christian

7. Danni Dunbar — Peterstown Middle

8. Issabella Speece — Wirt County Middle

9. Harley Williams — Ripley Middle

10. Cullen McVey — Shady Spring Middle

Elementary School Male Individual Standings1. Asher Kerns — Martin Elementary

2. Evan Woody — Elk Elementary

3. Chase Wachob — French Creek Elementary

4. George Cross — West Teays Elementary

4. Lukas Jewell — Peterstown Elementary

5. Triton Brown — West Liberty Elementary

6. Brayden Mitchell — Elk Elementary

7. Noah Rumfelt — Maysville Elementary

8. Dylan Oldaker — Elk Elementary

9. Jack Cantrell — Elk Elementary

Elementary School Female Individual Standings1. Sofia Godbey — Bridge/Clendenin Elementary

2. Sarah Caynor — Tennerton Elementary

3. Kaliauna Meadows — Elk Elementary

4. Aubrianuh Eggleston — Elk Elementary

5. Allie Childress — Elk Elementary

6. Olivia Shultz — Martin Elementary

7. Willa Daniel — Peterstown Elementary

8. Peyton Wagoner — Bridge/Clendenin Elementary

9. Aubrey Kessel — Maysville Elementary

10. Kloe Blancet — Bridge/Clendenin Elementary