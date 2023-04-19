WV Tourism: Winners of Hatfield-McCoy UTV giveaway announced

JULIAN, WV –– Officials from the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority held an event today to hand new UTVs over to two lucky winners of a recent giveaway. The event was held at the Hatfield-McCoy Welcome Center in Boone County. The event was also a local celebration for the continued growth surrounding the trails.

“The Hatfield-McCoy Trails is a tremendous year-round tourist attraction,” Gov. Justice said. “Last year, over 87,000 riders took a spin on these trails. Just think about that––that’s a lot of folks getting out and enjoying our unbelievable trails. These riders are also eating at our restaurants, staying in local accommodations and contributing to our local economies. I just love being in this part of the state and seeing a huge group of ATVs go by. I couldn’t be more proud of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority and the impact they’re making in Southern West Virginia.”

The Hatfield-McCoy Trails are made up of over 1,000+ miles of trails and located in the rich mountains of southern West Virginia. As one of the largest off-highway vehicle trail systems in the world, the Hatfield-McCoy Trails are open 365 days a year and offer something for every skill level.

“I’m elated that we had the opportunity to give away two more UTVs to very deserving people,” said Executive Director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, Jeffrey Lusk. “The Authority sold over $689,000 in permits during the 75 day contest period, which is just amazing. We can’t thank Governor Justice enough for being our biggest cheerleader and continuing to invest in Southern West Virginia. I also want to give a huge shoutout to all of the business owners across the region that are giving visitors places to stay, eat and spend time while they’re not out on the trails. You’re helping to transform this area and it’s incredible to see.”

Economic Development Projects

In the past three years, over $20 million in private funds have been committed to new projects as well as expansion to existing resorts around the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. Each project will add new cabins, campsites and amenities to the trail system and will lead to further expansion and growth of the system. Projects include, but are not limited, to the following:

Ashland Resort expansion – McDowell County

ATV Trail Camp – Mercer County

Cinderella Adventure Resort – Mingo County

Indian Creek Resort – Boone County

Ivy Branch Cabins – Lincoln County

McDonald Clan Resort – Logan County

Rustic Ravines expansion – Wayne County

Twin Hollow Campground and Cabins expansion – Mingo County.

“The Hatfield-McCoy Trails are a true tourism success story. I love nothing more than driving on Corridor G and seeing lines of trailers hauling ATVs to the southern part of the state,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “The trail system is an incredible asset and has spurred a tremendous amount of economic development and growth for the southern counties. We couldn’t be more grateful for the support of Governor Justice, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority and the dozens of private investors and landowners who are committed to continued growth.”

The Giveaway

Today’s event celebrated two lucky winners––Michael Bee of Poca, WV and Jenifer Dunford of Amelia, VA.

The giveaway, which ran last year, translated into over 16,000 new riders visiting the trails in about a 60-day period. Permit sales for the contest period exceeded 2021 record setting sales. Over 80 percent of these permits were sold to non-West Virginia residents, resulting in an estimated over 50,000 visitor overnight stays.

About the Trails

Hatfield-McCoy Trail permits can be purchased at any Hatfield-McCoy Trailhead facility: Bearwallow, Buffalo Mountain, Cabwaylingo, Devil Anse, Ivy Branch, Pinnacle Creek, Pocahontas, Rockhouse and Warrior, along with the Hatfield-McCoy Trails Welcome Center and Country Roads Visitor Center; or at one of over 130 authorized HMT permit vendor locations such as local ATV outfitters stores and a variety of lodging providers.

Trails range from the scenic mountain views of Pinnacle Creek, to the tight and twisting trails of Bearwallow. Many trails connect to West Virginia’s ATV friendly towns, where visitors can grab a bite to eat and experience true Southern hospitality. Learn more about the trails at https://trailsheaven.com/.

To access photos from todays event, click here.WV