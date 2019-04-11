WV state school board asks where Legislature’s power ends, and its begins
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Board of Education members asked Wednesday about legal issues regarding rejecting orders that state lawmakers give them.
The discussion came after lawmakers repeatedly have tried to pass major curriculum changes in recent years and as they consider other substantial changes to education in the upcoming special legislative session.
“We’re concerned possibly with the encroachment of the Legislature,” said state school board President Dave Perry.
