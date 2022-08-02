WV Press Convention opens with President’s Reception Thursday evening in Charleston

Weekend highlighted by updates from Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby, Interim Commerce Secretary James Bailey, Intermediate Court Chief Justice Dan Greear

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Representatives of newspapers from across the state will gather in Charleston this weekend for the West Virginia Newspaper Association’s Annual Convention.

Highlighting the event will be presentations by several state officials and guests. Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby, Interim Commerce Secretary James Bailey, Intermediate Court Chief Justice Dan Greear will also speak to the journalists.

The theme of the 2022 convention is “A Vision for the Future” and other presentations include James Fawcett, president of Highmark WV; James Nemitz, president of the WV School of Osteopathic Medicine; Joe Boczek, executive director of WV Gamechanger; Heather Peairs, West Virginia Area Manager of Trulieve; and others.

Download the full program here or see it below.

The event is being held at the Four Points by Sheraton and in conjunction with MultiFest at the Levee. Convention attendees should park in the Sheraton parking garage, which will have access from Virginia Street East.

Don Smith, executive director of the WVPA, said the convention should be a great weekend.

“Each year we gather for networking, training and having fun,” said Smith. “Don’t miss the best media event of the year. For our first in-person convention in two years, WVPA is inviting everyone to downtown Charleston, which has experienced a rebirth and renovation.”

“Our theme this year is ‘A Vision for the Future.’ After two years of a COVID epidemic that impacted the quality of life, social engagement, employment, financial stability, and our understanding of what it means to live in West Virginia, we are moving forward,” Smith said. “As part of convention, we are inviting guests to share … as a government official, education expert, industry representative, community leader, non-profit director … what they envision as the future in terms of respective fields of expertise for West Virginia in the next decade. Our other goals are socializing, networking, and relaxing.”

Attendees can still register on eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-west-virginia-press-association-convention-tickets-378025463337?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

You can also register by the attached form and pay by check or credit card.