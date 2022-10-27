WV Press Association to host virtual legal advertising training session today at 3 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association will be hosting legal advertising training sessions for newspapers staff members. The first session is set for 3 p.m. today: Thursday, Oct. 27.

“Public notice and legal advertisements are a vital service provided by newspapers in communities across the West Virginia, said Don Smith, WVPA executive director.

“The training sessions are to ensure newspaper staff members are educated on the requirements of legal advertising. Like all businesses and industries in West Virginia, the newspaper industry is experiencing retirements and staffing turning over. The West Virginia Press Association board of directors is focused on assisting our newspaper in providing good customer service for all public notices and legal ads,” Smith explained, adding that the legal advertising program at the WVPA Convention will continue on its annual basis.

Newspaper staffers can join the zoom by using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82673536534?pwd=cjE1Z3h5ZHBiL0Fya1VkK2d5NlZ3dz09

“Our newspapers are advocates of internet expansion and broadband development. We will use virtual training where possible and we will visit all newspapers where internet service makes zoom training impractical,” Smith said.

Newspapers and staffers participating in the trainings will receive certificates in recognition of the staff education development.