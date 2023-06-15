WV Press Association 2023 Convention: You can’t afford to miss it

Register today for the Aug. 11-12 media gathering in Charleston

WV Press News Release

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Asked to describe the 2023 West Virginia Press Association for Convention in one word, WV Press Executive Director Don Smith said, “Value.”

The WVPA’s 2023 Convention is Aug. 11-12 in Charleston, and Smith said the association has updated its format and taken a unique approach to adding value. “You can’t afford to miss the WV Press Association convention,” Smith said.

“When any association plans an industry event today, organizers must consider those attending,” Smith said. “Attendees expect value from the programming. Will the information provide a return on their investment? An event must be worth their time, especially since … traditionally … they are taking time away from their family to attend your event.”

In 2023, Smith hopes the WV Press Association will exceed the expectations of the newspaper industry professionals, guests, sponsors, and vendors and set a new trend in terms of valuing family. “We have actually shortened the event but increased the accessibility.”

“We think convention will be an exciting and informative event for everyone with a great return on investment and a lot of fun,” Smith said, noting the highlights:

· Advertising and Editorial Awards – Luncheons on Friday and Saturday with a new “cheer-for-your-team” format.

· Guest Speakers: Governor Jim Justice, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin addressing the attendees.

· Professional Training: Advertising Sales Training and Editorial Data Reporting

· Information Seminars: Insight on working with Congressional offices and federal programs; national newspaper policy updates; industry initiatives.

· Social Networking Opportunities: Dirty Birds Baseball, President’s Reception, Live on the Levee, and the Hospitality Suite.

· Family Time: West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s “Family Sponsorship” that allows all paid convention attendees to bring a guest or their family at no additional cost.

· Special Event: West Virginia National Guard Emergency Flight Experience with helicopter and airplane flights.

“The history of the West Virginia Press Association one of community journalism and family newspaper ownership,” Smith said. “This year, with the help of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, we are returning to our roots.”

Smith said the WVPA wanted to offer additional value to its newspapers and guests.

“Our newspapers are sending staff members to convention, paying for registration, travel and hotels and the employees are giving up time to attend,” Smith said. “With the Family Sponsorships, we are underwriting the cost of the employees bring their significant other and/or family. The “family guests” can attend the events, see the award presentations, and enjoy the weekend instead of being at home and missing the fun. The benefit applies to all guests and attendees.”

Attendees can register on eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-west-virginia-press-association-convention-tickets-659453131067

The convention location is Four Points by Sheraton on the banks of the Kanawha River in Charleston.

Attendees can reserve rooms at https://www.marriott.com/search/findHotels.mi?scid=00589793-42a7-45ab-9475-739d8849bc82&gclid=e62925d5b4ea1faf5318415ed1391927&gclsrc=3p.ds

The Group ID is the WV Press Association and the room block deadline: July 14. The room rate: $139 per night. Guests can also call 1-888-236-2427 or 304-344-4092 or visit www.marriott.com

With a lot of activity in Charleston, Smith said the rooms are limited so he is encouraging everyone to reserve their room as soon as possible.

Live at the Levee is at Haddad Riverfront Park. Attendees can enjoy the convention and wander outside to enjoy all the entertainment and events.

WV Press thanks its corporate partners – AARP-WV, WVU News and Information, and the West Virginia Press Association Foundation, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine — for their support of the convention.

The WV Press Convention agenda is attached and shared below:

Thursday, Aug. 10

Board meetings

1 p.m.- WVPA/WVPS Board Meetings

3 p.m. – WVPA Foundation Trustees Meeting

6 p.m. – Board Event at GoMart Baseball Park and Dirty Birds Game

8 p.m. – Hospitality Suite

Friday, Aug. 11

8 a.m. – Continental Breakfast

9 a.m. until noon – WV National Guard to the Rescue – Guard take convention attendees on helicopters and planes flights as part of media emergency simulation.

12:30 p.m. – Ad Awards Luncheon – Governor Jim Justice

2:30 p.m. – Education Session – WV National Guard Update on Service Activities and Recruitment Advertising Efforts

3:45 p.m. – Education Session – Working with Congressional Offices and Staff with insight into Federal Programs

6 p.m. – President’s Reception – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

8 p.m. – Live at the Levee and Hospitality Suite

Saturday, Aug. 12

8 a.m. – Continental Breakfast

8:30 a.m. Membership Meeting

10:3O a.m. – Education Session – Data Research and Reporting

12:30 a.m. – Editorial Awards Luncheon – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin