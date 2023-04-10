WV Golf: Team South takes 2023 North-South Junior Match event for fifth year

GLADE SPRINGS, W.Va. — The 13th annual North-South Junior Match event saw Team South take top honors for the fifth consecutive year, defeating the North team 14.5-9.5. The tournament, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) and presented by Little General Stores, took place at The Resort at Glade Springs on April 8.

“We’ve hosted this event since its inception and we love starting our tournament season with the juniors,” said Kyle Long, head golf professional at The Resort at Glade Springs. “It’s fun to watch some of the best young golfers in West Virginia play on our course.”

The roster for Team North included Mario Palumbo, Drew Matlick, Gavin Goodrich, Blake Lewis, Ben Marsh, Campbell Koegler, Austin Willard, Andrew Taylor, Scarlett Albertson, Brielle Milhoan, Anna Earl and Emerson Simons. The roster for Team South included Jackson Woodburn, Tanner Vest, Jack Michael, Stephen McDavid, Matthew Carney, Andrew Johnson, McCartney Hinkle, Jonah Willson, Kerri Anne Cook, Taylor Sargent, Maddie Erwin and Sidnea Belville.

Team South saw the following players go 3-0 in their matches: Andrew Johnson, Jackson Woodburn, Jonah Wilson and Ben Marsh. Team North players going 3-0 were Scarlett Albertson, Emerson Simons and Anna Earl.

“We’d like to thank the Little General, The Resort at Glade Springs and team sponsors for their continued support of our junior golfers,” said WVGA’s Interim Executive Director Chris Slack. “This event is a great way to start our youth golf season.”

Final scores can be found at wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. We serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent

the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System,

conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. In addition, we introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.