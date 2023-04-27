WV Golf: Jerry McKisic of Buckhannon takes WV Amateur Series at Edgewood Country Club

Caroline Ramsey of Bridgeport took the Women’s Division

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) West Virginia Amateur Series, presented by PSIMED, saw Jerry McKisic of Buckhannon take the low score at Edgewood Country Club with a two under par 69.

Cam Roam of Huntington took the Championship Division with a one under par 70. Bill Capelety of Farmington took the Men’s Net Division with a two under par 69, followed by Jerry McKisic of Buckhannon on a scorecard tie-breaker. Caroline Ramsey of Bridgeport took the Women’s Gross Division at even par 71 and the Women’s Net Division with a six under par 65.

“Our players did well today and had some great weather to do it,” said WVGA Tournament Manager Lucas Ware. “Thanks to Craig Berner and his staff at Edgewood Country Club for always being great hosts.”

The West Virginia Amateur Series, presented by PSIMED, is open to anyone, male or female, of any skill level. Awards are given in several flights based on net and gross scores.

Click here for today’s leaderboard: WV Amateur Series @ Edgewood Country Club.

The WV Amateur Series is back in action Wednesday, May 17 at Riverside Golf Club. For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our

Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.