WV Golf Association’s first Junior Match Play Qualifier sees 14 qualifiers in Charleston, W.Va.

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first of two Junior Match Play qualifiers for players under 18, conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), took place Saturday at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston. Seven boys and seven girls qualified for the Junior Match Play Championship on May 13-14 at Parkersburg Country Club.

Girls qualifying for the Championship are:

Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana;

Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane;

Brielle Milhoan of Vienna;

Anna Earl of Vienna;

Scarlett Albertson of Charleston;

Sidnea Belville of South Point, Ohio; and

Lauren Cline of Mineral Wells. Boys qualifying for the Championship are:

Jackson Woodburn of Scott Depot;

Stephen McDavid of Scott Depot;

Tanner Vest of Shady Spring;

Jack Michael of Huntington;

Andrew Johnson of Hurricane;

Parker Vannoy of Mineral Wells;

Cooper Ward of Beaver; and

Alternate Grant Roush of Mason. “We’d like to thank everyone at Edgewood Country Club for hosting this qualifier for the 23rd Junior Match Play Championship,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack. “We are looking forward to

this year’s championship at Parkersburg Country Club in a couple of weeks.”

The final Junior Match Play Qualifier will take place May 6 at Bel Meadow Golf Club.

Click here for a complete list of today’s final scores.



For more information, please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia. We also focus on teaching fundamentals and developing young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.