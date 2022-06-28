WV Golf Association: WV FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series sees amazing shots at Edgewood Country Club; Callaway Junior Tour visits Guyan Country Club during centennial year

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Golf Association has issues the following updates on the FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series and The Callaway Junior Tour, sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal and hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA):

After a rainy morning at Edgewood Country Club, the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series saw some beautiful weather and amazing shots today from the field of 51 players.

The day was full of excitement for two particular players. Jared Taylor of Bluefield scored an albatross (three under par on a single hole) on the par five fifth hole. He was followed shortly by Jason Wilkinson of Dunbar, who scored a hole-in-one on the sixth hole.

At the FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series, the Championship Division was won by Davey Jude of Kermit after shooting a two under par 69, to outpace Cam Roam of Huntington and Mason Weese of Charleston by one stroke. The Men’s Gross Division was topped by Josh Howell of Charlton Heights who scored five birdies and one eagle on his way to a four under par 67, while Justin Keaton of Charleston led the Men’s Net Division with an eight under par 63, thanks to seven birdies and two eagles.

In a battle of the women from Daniels, Karen Rainey had the low round of the day in the Women’s Gross division with a six over par 77. She also took top honors in the Women’s Net Division with a two over par 73, besting Janice Allen by two strokes.

“I haven’t had a day with this much excitement as far as miraculous shots being made, what seemed like one after another! The whole field was buzzing after hearing the cheers,” said WVGA Tournament Manager Chance Hindbaugh. “Thanks to PGA Pro Craig Berner and all of the staff at Edgewood for being gracious hosts to the WV FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series today.”

The FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series is open to anyone, male or female, of any skill level. Awards are given in several flights based on net and gross scores.

The FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series is back in action on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Twisted Gun Golf Club in Wharncliffe.

The Callaway Junior Tour, sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal and hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), visited Guyan Country Club during its centennial year with a field of 63 golfers Monday.

Bobby Kincaid of Nampa, Idaho, scored six birdies on his way to shooting a four under par 67 to win the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day for boys. He said, “I hit a few good wedge shots, but I rolled in some putts today to post a good score.”

Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane won the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day for girls. She said, “Guyan is one of my favorite courses, and the weather was perfect for golf today. I want to thank the WVGA for always hosting great events.”

“The course is in amazing condition and the weather made for a great day on the course,” said WVGA Tournament Manager – Youth Operations Lucas Ware.

Guyan’s Golf Pro Rick Ellison said, “We’re glad to have WVGA and the kids back again, especially during our centennial year. We appreciate being part of the history of youth golf and carrying on the legacy of our friend Larry Martin.”

Division winners were:

Boys 12 & under: Wyatt Maynard of Barboursville;

Boys 13-14: McCartney Hinkle of Bluefield, VA;

Boys 15-16: Adam Gill of Wheeling;

Boys 17-18: Bobby Kincaid of Nampa, Idaho;

Girls 10-14: McKenzie Armstrong of Belmont; and

Girls 15-18: Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane.

