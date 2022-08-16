WV GameChanger hires Kim Legg as director of prevention

Cabell County school psychologist begins duties Aug. 15

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — GameChanger has hired Cabell County Schools’ nationally certified school psychologist Kim Legg as director of prevention. She will begin her new duties Aug 15.

A native of Greenbrier County, Legg holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Marshall University’s College of Liberal Arts as well as a Master’s Degree in Psychology and Education Specialist Degree in School Psychology from Marshall Graduate College.

Kim Legg

Her duties will include working directly with the Prevention Education Staff at The Hazelden-Betty Ford Foundation on the Implementation of the GameChanger Prevention Education Programming Model in West Virginia Schools. She will direct a team of GameChanger Coaches in each GameChanger School beginning with the 12 Pilot Schools this fall. In addition, Legg, who brings 11 years of experience as a School Psychologist in both Wayne and Cabell Counties, will also be tasked with building a Prevention and Train the Trainer Staff to help meet the goal of implementing the GameChanger program in over 681 Public and Private West Virginia Schools by 2027.

“I am just elated to join GameChanger and to have the opportunity to work with the staff at the world famous Hazelden-Betty Ford Foundation,” she says. The Opioid and Substance Misuse Problem is killing our youth and destroying our West Virginia Communities and as a proud West Virginian, I am excited to be a part of such a cutting-edge initiative. Legg says.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who serves as Head Coach of GameChanger is elated to attract a person of Legg’s caliber to head the GameChanger Prevention Education effort.

“I am incredibly excited to have Kim join the GameChanger team,” he says. “As a West Virginian herself she is another shining example of how we always step up in this state to help others. I have all the confidence in the world that she will do an amazing job, and that her efforts will have a profound impact on the lives of so many kids.”

GameChanger Executive Director Joe Boczek says he is thankful to many people who have contributed to GameChanger’s rapid success beginning with Governor Justice.“I will never quit thanking Governor Justice for believing in GameChanger and agreeing to be our Head Coach back in 2020. His support along with the support of Senator Manchin and Senator Capito as well the Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, Dr. Rahul Gupta, has been immeasurable. The youth in this state will be better for that incredible support. Being able to attract a person of Kim’s stature is only going to increase our support and success.”

GameChanger Chairman of the Board, Larry Puccio, says agreements with The Hazelden Betty

Ford Foundation and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) enables GameChanger to bring short term and long-term Prevention Education Curriculum to West Virginia Schools.

“Our Comprehensive Prevention Model which will be initiated in 12 pilot schools this fall is cutting edge and Operation Prevention-One Pill Can Kill in association with the DEA is going to educate our youth about the horrors of purchasing counterfeit pills potentially laced with deadly fentanyl over the internet and from other sources. GameChanger is going to save lives and I couldn’t be more gratified that we have been able to find Kim Legg. She was highly recommended by superintendents and principals throughout the state and is just the right person to be Director of Prevention Education and Curriculum, he says.

Desirae Vasquez, Programming Director for the Consulting and Training Area of The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation says GameChanger found the right person to head up its Prevention Education efforts.

“The Prevention Solutions Team at Hazelden Betty Ford is excited to begin working with Kim. She brings with her a passion for Prevention Education and a heart filled with desire to help youth, deserving teens and young adults in West Virginia. She is no doubt a GameChanger. We look forward to hosting her at our two-week, annual Professional Development Conference later this month, as there can be no better way to start her tenure at GameChanger.”

GameChanger is a Student-Powered Misuse Prevention Education Movement connecting West Virginia students and the educators who care about them with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation to build school environments which prevent student opioid and other drug use before it starts. Through the highly acclaimed One Pill Can Kill Program, GameChanger is working with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration to educate students about the life threatening dangers posed by purchasing potentially fentanyl laced counterfeit pills over the internet. GameChanger achieves this objective through its Comprehensive Prevention Model and student leadership programs, delivered by global prevention leader The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and shown through research to help children make healthy choices about alcohol, opioids and other drugs. As a youth led prevention positive development and community enhancement initiative, GameChanger is designed to educate, support and empower young West Virginians to live healthy, drug free lifestyles while preparing to be our leaders of tomorrow.

To Learn more about GameChanger, visit www.gamechangerUSA.org