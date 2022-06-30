WV Coal Association issues statement regarding U.S. Supreme court decision in West Virginia vs EPA

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Chris Hamilton, president and CEO of the West Virginia Coal Association offered the following statement following today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v Environmental Protection Agency:

Chris Hamilton

“All along this case has been about reining in the unchecked power of federal agencies, and specifically the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to limit carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

We are thrilled that the Supreme Court agreed with Attorney General Morrisey’s arguments and signaling that Congressional approval is necessary when addressing major policy questions.

Congress, not unelected bureaucrats, should be the governing body that establishes the laws of this land.

Attorney General Morrisey deserves our thanks and praise for initiating and leading this monumental effort, and we congratulate him on this amazing victory.”

