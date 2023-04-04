WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces run for governor

Charleston Gazette-Mail Report

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday that he will run for governor.

Patrick Morrisey

Morrisey formally announced his campaign during a 10 a.m. event in Harper’s Ferry in Jefferson County.

Morrisey is originally from New Jersey, having worked as a corporate attorney and lobbyist in Washington, D.C., before moving to West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in 2006.

He has served as attorney general since 2012 and was reelected in 2016 and 2020. He was defeated by Joe Manchin in the U.S. Senate race in 2018.

Morrisey joins a growing list of Republican candidates for the state’s highest office, which already includes West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, State Auditor J.B. McCuskey, state Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, and automobile dealer Chris Miller. …

