With Roe v. Wade overturned, what’s next for West Virginia abortion law?

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, returning authority on abortion law to the states.

President Biden is calling on Congress to again federalize abortion law, but unless and until that happens, the question for West Virginia is: what will West Virginia’s law be?

The answer, as we’ll unfold below, falls into the hands of the state attorney general and the Legislature.

We’ll start at the top with Gov. Jim Justice, who issued a statement and read it aloud during his Friday morning COVID briefing.

Before reading the statement, he said of the ruling, “It’s big news. It’s major news.” …

