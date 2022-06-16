With headway made in EMS training, West Virginia lawmakers wonder if it’s enough to retain workers

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State lawmakers met in Charleston on Tuesday to discuss a new initiative hours after it was launched by Gov. Jim Justice to address the state’s need for emergency medical service workers.

The new “EMS WV: Answer the Call program” was backed with $10 million from CARES Act funds to pay for strategic initiatives to hopefully bolster the state’s EMS workforce and better equip communities to care for West Virginians in need.

Justice said workers like EMS professionals don’t grow on trees and now is the time to act to bring more to the state.

“Through these new and expanded efforts to train more EMS professionals, not only will we reduce the burden on our existing workers, but we will also grow this profession in our state, safeguarding West Virginians for generations to come,” he said…

