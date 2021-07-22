Wildfire haze, health risk it brings, expected to stick around in West Virginia

By William Dean, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As of Wednesday, there were 78 large wildfires actively burning in 13 states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Natural Resources Canada shows more than 600 active fires as of July 14.

West Virginians and others living in the mid-Atlantic region who happen to go outside might have noticed — either by the smoky smell or the greyish haze blanketing the sky.

That’s because there is an upper flow pattern bringing smoke and its pollutants to the area, according to meteorologist Pat Herald of the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

Herald said he expects smoke to continue to cover the area for the rest of the week. An incoming high pressure system that started building on Wednesday will also trap low level pollutants…

