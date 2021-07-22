Wheeling, W.Va., giving each city employee $1,000

$3.5M Cash Carryover Allows City To Offer Boost

By Eric Ayres, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — The city of Wheeling finished the 2020-21 fiscal year with a general fund cash carryover of more than $3.5 million, and from the surplus, each city employee will be receiving a one-time $1,000 salary increase.

Members of the Finance Committee of Council met Tuesday night before the regular city council meeting to discuss the carryover with City Manager Robert Herron, who made several recommendations on how the money should be spent.

“The net cash carryover for the general fund for this year that ended on June 30 was $3,520,000,” Herron said, recommending budget revisions that were subsequently approved by the Finance Committee. Resolutions approving budget revisions to the city’s general fund and coal severance budgets were later approved unanimously by city council.

Herron noted that the city has encumbrances of just under $700,000 that still need to be paid out of the general fund carryover total. Those debts include payments to the Ohio County Health Department, a pass-through security for the Ohio Valley Regional Transit Authority, payments involved in the Wheeling Fire Department’s Deferred Retirement Option Plan and other outstanding commitments…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/07/wheeling-giving-each-city-employee-1000/