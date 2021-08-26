Wheeling residents provide input on West Virginia redistricting

The West Virginia Legislature Joint Committee on Redistricting Holds Meeting

By Eric Ayres, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia’s ongoing series of public hearings on redistricting made its way to Wheeling Tuesday night, when members of the public voiced their opinions about how Congressional and legislative district boundary lines should be drawn in the coming months.

The West Virginia Legislature Joint Committee on Redistricting held its most recent public hearing Tuesday evening at West Virginia Independence Hall. Lawmakers welcomed a roomful of attendees and heard from a handful of citizens.

A common theme was a call for equality in the new districts and transparency during the process, which occurs every 10 years to reflect changes in population as it relates to fresh totals from U.S. Census data. Final tallies from the 2020 Census that will be used for redistricting are not expected to be released until the end of next month, and legislators are expected to continue gathering public input on redistricting over the next several weeks before sitting down to take action on the historic measure in October.

“We currently have blocked out Oct. 10, 11 and 12 as the dates for that extraordinary session,” said W.Va. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/08/wheeling-residents-provide-input-on-w-va-redistricting/