West Virginia’s new education leaders face daunting task: Improving test scores￼

By Josiah Cork, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — New leadership at the West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education take over at a time when state public school students continue to lag in standardized test scores because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New state School Superintendent David Roach and Board of Education President Paul Hardesty know the pressing importance of getting students more academic support.

“With the exception of student safety, student achievement has always been at the forefront of every position I have held. As a lifelong educator, I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to starting this new position,” Roach said.

He comes to the Board of Education after several years serving as executive director of the state School Building Authority…

