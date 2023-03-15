West Virginia’s National Board Certified Teachers honored during recognition celebration in Charleston

WV Press News Sharing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) recognized 153 West Virginia educators today as part of the annual National Board Certification (NBC) Recognition Celebration. The ceremony was held at the Charleston Marriott Town Center and included 39 new National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) and 114 teachers across West Virginia that maintained their certification in the class of 2022.
Like other professions, NBC symbolizes accomplished practice beyond licensure. It is a voluntary and rigorous process that can take three years to complete. The process was created for teachers by teachers and includes four components: content knowledge; differentiation in instruction; teaching practice and learning environment; and effective/reflective practice.
“National Board Certified Teachers are some of the most talented, compassionate and hard-working professionals in the country. Their expertise and instruction in the classroom are improving student achievement and helping to lay the foundation for future success,” said State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach. “Our NBCTs are skillfully and effectively representing this vital profession.”
West Virginia’s support of the program has led to the state ranking 13th in the nation for the percentage of NBCTs and 17th in the nation for the number of new NBCTs. Currently, there are a total of 1,173 NBCTs in the Mountain State. In addition to an annual $3,500 salary supplement provided by the WVDE through a legislative line item, most counties also support NBCTs with additional salary enhancements. The WVDE provides mentors to assist those pursuing their certification, and it also reimburses the $1,900 in fees associated with the application process. West Virginia is one of only 24 states that offers fee reimbursement upon completion of the NBC process.
Below is this year’s class of National Board Certified teachers in West Virginia:
New Recipients:
|Name
|County
|Kelly Johnson
|Berkeley
|Jessica Wood
|Berkeley
|Elicia Barr
|Cabell
|Laura Booth
|Cabell
|Syreda Howell
|Cabell
|Deborah Fife Jackson
|Cabell
|Brandy Smith
|Hancock
|Jessica Markwood
|Hardy
|Kristy Fedio Fischer
|Harrison
|Jessica Moats
|Harrison
|Crystal Bere
|Jefferson
|Halie Henkes
|Mercer
|Brooke Adams
|Monongalia
|Jacquelyn Gacek
|Monongalia
|Katherine Leone
|Monongalia
|Chase Leone
|Monongalia
|Kristen Muscaro-Winters
|Monongalia
|Rachel Simmons
|Monongalia
|Kristen Smallwood
|Monongalia
|Kerianne Smead
|Monongalia
|Samuel Snyder
|Monongalia
|Danielle Tennant
|Monongalia
|Isabella Droginske
|Ohio
|Eleni Nardone Walter
|Ohio
|Laurel Beatty Dilley
|Pocahontas
|Ashley Ellison
|Putnam
|Joshua Issacs
|Putnam
|Kristina Richardson
|Putnam
|Carla Bird
|Raleigh
|Joan Cooper
|Raleigh
|Bethanie Dorsey
|Raleigh
|Christa Fama
|Raleigh
|Alecia Ryan
|Raleigh
|Shannon Wilkerson
|Raleigh
|Whitney Healy
|Wetzel
|Christine M. Mace
|Wetzel
|Jennifer McCallister
|Wirt
|Heather King
|Wood
|JoAnna Huffman
|Wyoming
Maintenance of Certification Recipients (Renewals):
|Name
|County
|Marcy Alwin
|Berkeley
|April Bageant
|Berkeley
|Alicia Boswell
|Berkeley
|Jessica Butcher
|Berkeley
|Teresa Campbell
|Berkeley
|Rhonda Foreman
|Berkeley
|Magdalene Frye
|Berkeley
|Elizabeth Hamman
|Berkeley
|Brande Hockensmith
|Berkeley
|Sandra Marchese
|Berkeley
|Amy Mason
|Berkeley
|Heather McCain
|Berkeley
|Davita Melander
|Berkeley
|Cheryl Lynne Snyder
|Berkeley
|Michelle Sexton
|Berkeley
|Lindsay Shockey
|Berkeley
|Elizabeth Vannoy
|Berkeley
|Sara Wolfe
|Berkeley
|Amy Brown
|Boone
|Stephanie Meadows
|Cabell
|Ashlie Ellis
|Cabell
|Gina Barnett
|Cabell
|Rebecca L. Harden
|Cabell
|Summer Nottingham
|Cabell
|Shannon Phillips
|Cabell
|Jeffrey M. Owens
|Greenbrier
|Bethany Fernbaugh
|Hancock
|Tammy Fields
|Hancock
|Amanda Fisher
|Hancock
|Rikki Regan
|Hancock
|Brandy Boehke
|Harrison
|Meighan Jones
|Harrison
|Jessica Hannah
|Harrison
|Melissa Hinerman
|Harrison
|Cari Williams
|Harrison
|Karen Barnette
|Jackson
|Amy Mellace
|Kanawha
|Valerie Mullins
|Kanawha
|Emily B. Patterson
|Kanawha
|Robin Peck
|Kanawha
|Sara Raines-Wilson
|Kanawha
|Angela Stewart
|Lincoln
|Lee Anne Burton
|Marion
|Mark Fisher
|Marion
|Allyson Perry
|Marion
|Michelle Talerico
|Marion
|Katrina Wilson
|Marion
|Jonna Kuskey
|Marshall
|Nicole Majewski
|Marshall
|Katie Carter
|Mercer
|Gretchen Harrison
|Mercer
|Teresa Inman
|Mercer
|Laura Presley
|Mercer
|Misty Benedict
|Mineral
|Rebonica Davis
|Mineral
|Kelly Mauzy
|Mineral
|Hannah Wingler
|Mineral
|Kathryn Alam
|Monongalia
|Jessica Bradley
|Monongalia
|Regina Cappellini
|Monongalia
|Jessica Cappellini
|Monongalia
|Paige Festa-White
|Monongalia
|Melissa Forinash
|Monongalia
|Tracy Godwin
|Monongalia
|Sarah Kane
|Monongalia
|Nancy Kincaid
|Monongalia
|Andrea White
|Monongalia
|Kristi Mullenax
|Monongalia
|Natalie Webb
|Monongalia
|Lisa J. Carpenter
|Ohio
|Stefanie Cirilli
|Ohio
|Peggy Dolan
|Ohio
|Jamie Johnson
|Ohio
|Richard Marsh
|Ohio
|Christa Miller
|Ohio
|Kayla Kreitzer Nelson
|Ohio
|Kristy Villani
|Ohio
|Catherine Whorton
|Ohio
|Barbara Wood
|Ohio
|Heidi Zumbrunnen
|Ohio
|Megan Barber
|Putnam
|Tamatha Bock
|Putnam
|Abby Waldorf Broome
|Putnam
|Jo Ella Engel
|Putnam
|Amber J. Lafferty
|Putnam
|Chastity Miller
|Putnam
|Marjorie McPherson
|Putnam
|Maureen Miller
|Putnam
|Courtney Ruppert
|Putnam
|Erika McGuire
|Raleigh