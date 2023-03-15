WVPA Sharing

West Virginia’s National Board Certified Teachers honored during recognition celebration in Charleston

on

More in WVPA Sharing:

WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) recognized 153 West Virginia educators today as part of the annual National Board Certification (NBC) Recognition Celebration. The ceremony was held at the Charleston Marriott Town Center and included 39 new National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) and 114 teachers across West Virginia that maintained their certification in the class of 2022.

Like other professions, NBC symbolizes accomplished practice beyond licensure. It is a voluntary and rigorous process that can take three years to complete. The process was created for teachers by teachers and includes four components: content knowledge; differentiation in instruction; teaching practice and learning environment; and effective/reflective practice. 

“National Board Certified Teachers are some of the most talented, compassionate and hard-working professionals in the country. Their expertise and instruction in the classroom are improving student achievement and helping to lay the foundation for future success,” said State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach. “Our NBCTs are skillfully and effectively representing this vital profession.”

West Virginia’s support of the program has led to the state ranking 13th in the nation for the percentage of NBCTs and 17th in the nation for the number of new NBCTs. Currently, there are a total of 1,173 NBCTs in the Mountain State. In addition to an annual $3,500 salary supplement provided by the WVDE through a legislative line item, most counties also support NBCTs with additional salary enhancements. The WVDE provides mentors to assist those pursuing their certification, and it also reimburses the $1,900 in fees associated with the application process. West Virginia is one of only 24 states that offers fee reimbursement upon completion of the NBC process.

Below is this year’s class of National Board Certified teachers in West Virginia:

New Recipients: 

NameCounty
Kelly JohnsonBerkeley
Jessica WoodBerkeley
Elicia BarrCabell
Laura BoothCabell
Syreda HowellCabell
Deborah Fife JacksonCabell
Brandy SmithHancock
Jessica MarkwoodHardy
Kristy Fedio FischerHarrison
Jessica MoatsHarrison
Crystal BereJefferson
Halie HenkesMercer
Brooke AdamsMonongalia
Jacquelyn GacekMonongalia
Katherine LeoneMonongalia
Chase LeoneMonongalia
Kristen Muscaro-WintersMonongalia
Rachel SimmonsMonongalia
Kristen SmallwoodMonongalia
Kerianne SmeadMonongalia
Samuel SnyderMonongalia
Danielle TennantMonongalia
Isabella DroginskeOhio
Eleni Nardone WalterOhio
Laurel Beatty DilleyPocahontas
Ashley EllisonPutnam
Joshua IssacsPutnam
Kristina RichardsonPutnam
Carla BirdRaleigh
Joan CooperRaleigh
Bethanie DorseyRaleigh
Christa FamaRaleigh
Alecia RyanRaleigh
Shannon WilkersonRaleigh
Whitney HealyWetzel
Christine M. MaceWetzel
Jennifer McCallisterWirt
Heather KingWood
JoAnna HuffmanWyoming

Maintenance of Certification Recipients (Renewals): 

NameCounty
Marcy AlwinBerkeley
April BageantBerkeley
Alicia BoswellBerkeley
Jessica ButcherBerkeley
Teresa CampbellBerkeley
Rhonda ForemanBerkeley
Magdalene FryeBerkeley
Elizabeth HammanBerkeley
Brande HockensmithBerkeley
Sandra MarcheseBerkeley
Amy MasonBerkeley
Heather McCainBerkeley
Davita MelanderBerkeley
Cheryl Lynne SnyderBerkeley
Michelle SextonBerkeley
Lindsay ShockeyBerkeley
Elizabeth VannoyBerkeley
Sara WolfeBerkeley
Amy BrownBoone
Stephanie MeadowsCabell
Ashlie EllisCabell
Gina BarnettCabell
Rebecca L. HardenCabell
Summer NottinghamCabell
Shannon PhillipsCabell
Jeffrey M. OwensGreenbrier
Bethany FernbaughHancock
Tammy FieldsHancock
Amanda FisherHancock
Rikki ReganHancock
Brandy BoehkeHarrison
Meighan JonesHarrison
Jessica HannahHarrison
Melissa HinermanHarrison
Cari WilliamsHarrison
Karen BarnetteJackson
Amy MellaceKanawha
Valerie MullinsKanawha
Emily B. PattersonKanawha
Robin PeckKanawha
Sara Raines-WilsonKanawha
Angela StewartLincoln
Lee Anne BurtonMarion
Mark FisherMarion
Allyson PerryMarion
Michelle TalericoMarion
Katrina WilsonMarion
Jonna KuskeyMarshall
Nicole MajewskiMarshall
Katie CarterMercer
Gretchen HarrisonMercer
Teresa InmanMercer
Laura PresleyMercer
Misty BenedictMineral
Rebonica DavisMineral
Kelly MauzyMineral
Hannah WinglerMineral
Kathryn AlamMonongalia
Jessica BradleyMonongalia
Regina CappelliniMonongalia
Jessica CappelliniMonongalia
Paige Festa-WhiteMonongalia
Melissa ForinashMonongalia
Tracy GodwinMonongalia
Sarah KaneMonongalia
Nancy KincaidMonongalia
Andrea WhiteMonongalia
Kristi MullenaxMonongalia
Natalie WebbMonongalia
Lisa J. CarpenterOhio 
Stefanie CirilliOhio
Peggy DolanOhio
Jamie JohnsonOhio
Richard MarshOhio
Christa MillerOhio
Kayla Kreitzer NelsonOhio
Kristy VillaniOhio
Catherine WhortonOhio
Barbara WoodOhio
Heidi ZumbrunnenOhio
Megan BarberPutnam
Tamatha BockPutnam
Abby Waldorf BroomePutnam
Jo Ella EngelPutnam
Amber J. LaffertyPutnam
Chastity MillerPutnam
Marjorie McPhersonPutnam
Maureen MillerPutnam
Courtney RuppertPutnam
Erika McGuireRaleigh

Comments are closed.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter