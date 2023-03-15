West Virginia’s National Board Certified Teachers honored during recognition celebration in Charleston

WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) recognized 153 West Virginia educators today as part of the annual National Board Certification (NBC) Recognition Celebration. The ceremony was held at the Charleston Marriott Town Center and included 39 new National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) and 114 teachers across West Virginia that maintained their certification in the class of 2022.

Like other professions, NBC symbolizes accomplished practice beyond licensure. It is a voluntary and rigorous process that can take three years to complete. The process was created for teachers by teachers and includes four components: content knowledge; differentiation in instruction; teaching practice and learning environment; and effective/reflective practice.

“National Board Certified Teachers are some of the most talented, compassionate and hard-working professionals in the country. Their expertise and instruction in the classroom are improving student achievement and helping to lay the foundation for future success,” said State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach. “Our NBCTs are skillfully and effectively representing this vital profession.”

West Virginia’s support of the program has led to the state ranking 13th in the nation for the percentage of NBCTs and 17th in the nation for the number of new NBCTs. Currently, there are a total of 1,173 NBCTs in the Mountain State. In addition to an annual $3,500 salary supplement provided by the WVDE through a legislative line item, most counties also support NBCTs with additional salary enhancements. The WVDE provides mentors to assist those pursuing their certification, and it also reimburses the $1,900 in fees associated with the application process. West Virginia is one of only 24 states that offers fee reimbursement upon completion of the NBC process.

Below is this year’s class of National Board Certified teachers in West Virginia:

New Recipients:

Name County Kelly Johnson Berkeley Jessica Wood Berkeley Elicia Barr Cabell Laura Booth Cabell Syreda Howell Cabell Deborah Fife Jackson Cabell Brandy Smith Hancock Jessica Markwood Hardy Kristy Fedio Fischer Harrison Jessica Moats Harrison Crystal Bere Jefferson Halie Henkes Mercer Brooke Adams Monongalia Jacquelyn Gacek Monongalia Katherine Leone Monongalia Chase Leone Monongalia Kristen Muscaro-Winters Monongalia Rachel Simmons Monongalia Kristen Smallwood Monongalia Kerianne Smead Monongalia Samuel Snyder Monongalia Danielle Tennant Monongalia Isabella Droginske Ohio Eleni Nardone Walter Ohio Laurel Beatty Dilley Pocahontas Ashley Ellison Putnam Joshua Issacs Putnam Kristina Richardson Putnam Carla Bird Raleigh Joan Cooper Raleigh Bethanie Dorsey Raleigh Christa Fama Raleigh Alecia Ryan Raleigh Shannon Wilkerson Raleigh Whitney Healy Wetzel Christine M. Mace Wetzel Jennifer McCallister Wirt Heather King Wood JoAnna Huffman Wyoming

Maintenance of Certification Recipients (Renewals):